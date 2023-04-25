The National Center of Meteorology expected the weather tomorrow to be partly cloudy to cloudy with some cumulus clouds over some southern and eastern regions with a chance of rain.

He also expected the weather to be humid at night and Thursday morning on the coasts, and the winds are light to moderate in speed and active at times during the day, causing dust. The weather will be southeasterly changing to northwesterly – northeasterly / 15 to 25, reaching 40 km/h.

The center stated – in its daily bulletin – that the Arabian Gulf will be light to medium waves at times, while the first tide will occur at 18:20, the second at 04:23, the first tide at 11:11, and the second at 21:43.

He pointed out that the Sea of ​​Oman will have light waves, while the first tide will occur at 14:25, the second at 00:32, the first tide at 20:13, and the second at 00:00.