The National Center of Meteorology expects that the weather for tomorrow will be fair to partly cloudy in general, with the possibility of some cumulus clouds forming in the east in the afternoon, and humid at night and Tuesday morning over some coastal and inland areas, and winds are light to moderate in speed, brisk at times, and the movement of winds is southeasterly – northerly Eastern / 10 – 25 up to 40 km / h.

And the center clarified – in its daily statement – that the waves in the Arabian Gulf are light, while the first tide occurs at 13:57, and the second tide occurs at **:**

And the first islands at 17:39 and the second islands at 07:21.

And in the Sea of ​​Oman, the waves will be light, and the first tide will occur at 09:36, the second tide at 20:15, the first tide at 28:15, and the second tide at 03:16.