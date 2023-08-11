The National Center of Meteorology expected that the weather today will be generally fair to partly cloudy, and low clouds will appear on the eastern coast in the morning, with some rainy cumulus clouds forming in the afternoon east and south extending over some interior and western areas, and winds are light to moderate in speed and active to strong at times with Clouds, causing dust and dirt, lead to a decrease in the horizontal visibility.

It is also expected that the winds will be southeasterly – northeasterly, from 10 km / h – 25 km / h, reaching 50 km / h. The Arabian Gulf will be light to medium waves at times, while the first tide occurs at 11:13 and the second tide at 21:05, the first tide at 13:15 and the second tide at 05:12.