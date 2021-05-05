The National Center of Meteorology expected that the weather today will be generally healthy, and clouds appear in some eastern regions, which may be cumulus in the afternoon, and the weather will become wet at night and tomorrow morning, on some coastal areas with the possibility of the formation of light fog, and light to moderate winds activate sometimes during the day .

The wind movement will be northeasterly – northwesterly from 15 to 25, reaching 35 km / h at times.

As for the waves in the Arabian Gulf, they are light, and the first tide occurs at 23:01, the second tide at 09:42, the first tide at 15:43 and the second tide at 04:59.

In the Sea of ​​Oman, the waves are light, and the first tide occurs at 18:48, the second tide at 07:15, the first tide at 12:06, and the second tide at 02:04.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

