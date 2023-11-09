The presence of cold front number 13 generates adverse weather conditions that will affect in the coming days Dallas, Fort Worth and North Texas, according to the latest reports from the United States Weather Service. A series of weather systems are expected to bring widespread rain and thunderstorms to the region.

The National Weather Service Fort Worth Texas report highlights the possibility of isolated storms that could accompany widespread rains this Thursday, November 9. Although severe weather is not anticipatedsome storms could have small hail and strong winds. This weather pattern is due to the front moving through the region, creating conditions conducive to the formation of storms.

In the Dallas-Fort Worth area, the report details light rain and cool temperatures. Rain is expected to continue for much of the day, with maximum temperatures reaching 15 degrees Celsius. North winds could reach 18 mph.

North Texas residents are advised to be prepared for severe weather in the coming days, with widespread rainfall and the possibility of isolated thunderstorms. It is advised to follow weather forecast updates and take extra precautions in case of thunderstorms.

Extreme weather is not expected, but some adverse conditions are expected due to cold front number 13. Photo: US National Weather Service

Affects of cold front number 13 to other regions of Texas

According to the United States National Weather Service, cold front number 13 of 2023 will affect the Houston, San Antonio, Austin and Laredo regions as follows: