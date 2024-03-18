The National Center of Meteorology expects that the weather tomorrow will be fair to partly cloudy and cloudy at times on the islands and some western regions, and clouds will appear in the east in the afternoon, and humid at night and Wednesday morning in some coastal areas, and winds will be light to moderate speed, sometimes active, stirring up dust.

The center stated, in its daily statement about tomorrow’s weather conditions, that the winds will be southeasterly to northeasterly, 10 to 20 km/h, reaching 35 km/h, and the sea in the Arabian Gulf will be light to moderate waves, while the first tide will occur at 07:00. :27, and the first low tide at 15:48; As for the Sea of ​​Oman, the waves will be light, with the first tide occurring at 19:34, the second tide at 06:23, the first low tide at 12:04, and the second low tide at 01:50.

The following is a statement of the maximum and minimum temperatures and humidity levels expected tomorrow:

City Maximum temperature Minimum temperature Maximum humidity Minimum humidity

Abu Dhabi 35 24 80 35

Dubai 36 26 80 30

Sharjah 36 22 70 30

Ajman 33 24 75 30

Umm Al Quwain 34 22 70 30

Ras Al Khaimah 36 21 65 30

Fujairah 29 25 95 55

Al Ain 36 24 65 25

Liwa 38 23 60 20

Ruwais 34 19 75 25

Goods 36 23 80 30

Dalma 29 23 80 50

Greater / Lesser Tunb 28 22 85 60

Abu Musa 28 22 85 6