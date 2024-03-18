The National Center of Meteorology expects that the weather tomorrow will be fair to partly cloudy and cloudy at times on the islands and some western regions, and clouds will appear in the east in the afternoon, and humid at night and Wednesday morning in some coastal areas, and winds will be light to moderate speed, sometimes active, stirring up dust.
The center stated, in its daily statement about tomorrow’s weather conditions, that the winds will be southeasterly to northeasterly, 10 to 20 km/h, reaching 35 km/h, and the sea in the Arabian Gulf will be light to moderate waves, while the first tide will occur at 07:00. :27, and the first low tide at 15:48; As for the Sea of Oman, the waves will be light, with the first tide occurring at 19:34, the second tide at 06:23, the first low tide at 12:04, and the second low tide at 01:50.
The following is a statement of the maximum and minimum temperatures and humidity levels expected tomorrow:
City Maximum temperature Minimum temperature Maximum humidity Minimum humidity
Abu Dhabi 35 24 80 35
Dubai 36 26 80 30
Sharjah 36 22 70 30
Ajman 33 24 75 30
Umm Al Quwain 34 22 70 30
Ras Al Khaimah 36 21 65 30
Fujairah 29 25 95 55
Al Ain 36 24 65 25
Liwa 38 23 60 20
Ruwais 34 19 75 25
Goods 36 23 80 30
Dalma 29 23 80 50
Greater / Lesser Tunb 28 22 85 60
Abu Musa 28 22 85 6
