“The heat is going to give us a break”, this was announced this Friday by the spokesman for the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet), Rubén del Campo. The weather at the bridge of the Assumption of the Virgin Mary, on the 15th, will be cooler and temperatures will drop in most of Spain, except in the Mediterranean regions (Catalonia, Valencia, Murcia, eastern Andalusia and the Ebro basin). ) and the Balearic Islands, where the heat will continue to be “very intense”. As of Saturday, the arrival of troughs is expected during successive days. This meteorological phenomenon causes “tongues of cold air associated with low pressures at high levels of the troposphere, which are sometimes isolated from the jet stream that drives them, giving rise to DANAS (an acronym for Isolated Depression at High Levels, that is, a air pockets in upper layers, popularly known as cold drop)”, according to the AEMET spokesman. The troughs will be accompanied by cooler Atlantic air. However, this Friday and Saturday, as the winds will blow predominantly from the west, in the Mediterranean and Balearic regions, “the heat is even going to pick up with extremely high night and daytime temperatures,” explains Del Campo. The following days will descend through these regions, although they will remain warm during the first half of the week. In the rest of Spain, the atmosphere will be “even fresh for the time”. The drop in temperatures will be accompanied by showers and storms in the northern third. And it is possible that from Thursday there will be a new general rise in temperatures and the heat will tighten again, especially in the center and south of the Peninsula.

This is the prediction, day by day:

Friday. Hot day in general with maximum temperatures above 36° in large areas of the country, even reaching 40° in northern cities such as Logroño, Lleida, Pamplona or Zaragoza. And also in cities in the center and south, such as Toledo, Granada and Córdoba. For its part, Valencia will reach an “unusual” 38 °.

Saturday. With the passage of a trough over the Peninsula and the arrival of cooler Atlantic air, there will be a “sharp drop” in temperatures in most of the country. In the center and in the south, the drop could be up to 8° compared to this Friday. However, in areas of the Mediterranean and the Balearic Islands there will be a rise in temperatures due to the warm wind from the west. After an early morning in which it will not go below 25 ° in many points on the coast and the south, it will be possible to exceed 40 ° in the eastern third and the Balearic Islands. In coastal cities such as Malaga, Almería or Palma de Mallorca they will exceed 37 ° on Saturday. And in Alicante and Valencia they will almost reach 40°. On the other hand, Madrid or Toledo will be around 32° maximum temperature, 6° or 7° degrees less than the previous day. In addition, the cloudiness will increase and there will be showers and storms in the interior of the Peninsula, which will be strong in the northeast: the Pyrenees, Catalonia, the south of Aragon and the north of the Valencian Community.

Sunday. Very cloudy skies in the Bay of Biscay, with rains and showers, which may spread to other points in the north and east of the Peninsula, accompanied by storms. Temperatures will drop this day in the north. And they will also do so in the Mediterranean, although in this area the heat will continue “because it started from very high values ​​the day before,” explains Del Campo. In the central area and the southern half, temperatures will rise slightly. The early morning will be torrid again – more than 25 ° – in Mediterranean cities like Valencia. And in the early afternoon, in southern cities, such as Córdoba or Granada, it will be around 40 °. There will be more than 35 ° in general in the eastern and southern thirds of the Peninsula and the Balearic Islands. The coolest capital will be A Coruña, with 22°.

Monday. On this festive day, temperatures will experience slight drops, more notable in the Guadalquivir valley. In the peninsular northeast there will be rains and showers locally intense and with weak rains in the Bay of Biscay. In the rest of Spain, there will be clearer skies and maximum temperatures that will range between 25° and 28° in the first northern third; 28° and 30°, on the northern plateau; 30° and 34°, in the central zone; and 34° and 36°, in the Ebro basin and the interior of the Mediterranean communities, Andalusia and the Balearic Islands.

Tuesday. A new trough will cause rains and showers in the north, which may be strong in the Bay of Biscay and the Pyrenees. There will be a new drop in temperatures.

Wednesday. Winds from the north will arrive in Spain, which will push much cooler air. This day the rains and showers will continue in the northern third, and the atmosphere will be cool in general, with temperatures between 3° and 5° lower than normal for the time. In the western half of the peninsula, even between 5° and 10° below normal. However, in the Mediterranean area and the Balearic Islands, the heat will continue with maximums above 35°. While in the central area and in the west of the Peninsula, the maximum temperatures will generally be between 25° and 30°. In Salamanca and Madrid, the maximum temperature will barely reach 26°.

In the Canary Islands, the trade wind regime will predominate over the next few days, which will blow with a certain intensity in the exposed areas, where there will also be intervals of clouds. “Abundant cloudiness will creep in there, although there will also be moments of sunshine,” says Del Campo. Temperatures will rise during the weekend in the archipelago, being able to exceed 30° in points of Lanzarote, Fuerteventura and the south of Tenerife. And 32° in the south of Gran Canaria.