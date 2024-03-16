The National Center of Meteorology expected that the weather tomorrow will be partly cloudy to cloudy at times on the islands and some coastal and northern areas, with the possibility of light rain, and humid at night and Monday morning, with the possibility of light fog forming on some inland and coastal areas, and winds will be light to moderate speed.
Winds: Southeasterly turning to northeasterly and northwesterly / 10 to 20 km/h, reaching 30 km/h.
Arabian Gulf: light waves.
The first tide will occur at 05:13 and the first low tide will occur at 07:22.
Sea of Oman: Light waves. The first tide will occur at 16:04 and the second tide will occur at 01:58. The first low tide is at 09:20 and the second low tide is at 21:54.
The following is a statement of the maximum and minimum temperatures and humidity levels expected tomorrow:
City Maximum temperature Minimum temperature Maximum humidity Minimum humidity
Abu Dhabi 35 22 75 20
Dubai 33 23 70 20
Sharjah 33 22 75 20
Ajman 32 21 70 40
Umm Al Quwain 31 23 60 20
Ras Al Khaimah 33 23 70 25
Fujairah 30 22 85 40
Al Ain 35 23 65 25
Liwa 36 24 65 25
Ruwais 31 21 90 30
Goods 30 22 90 35
Dalma 27 22 90 55
Greater / Lesser Tunb 29 23 95 75
Abu Musa 24 23 95 8
