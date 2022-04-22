The winter episode in the middle of April returns this Friday with rain in large areas of the Peninsula, snow in high areas and a new thermal collapse in the interior of the western half. “The weekend is marked by a storm around the Peninsula, which will cause rains in much of the country, especially on Friday and Saturday,” summarizes Rubén del Campo, spokesman for the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet). On Sunday it will rain only in the northern third, waiting for new storms next week, which will leave rain and snow in the northwest of the peninsula and, as of Wednesday, in large areas of the country. “Temperatures will be lower than usual, although from Sunday they will begin a gradual rise that will take them to reach normal records at the end of next week,” adds Del Campo.

This is the prediction, day by day:

Friday, rains in almost the entire country. The storm, to the west of the Peninsula, will water almost the entire country, some rains that will spread from west to east throughout the day, although they will not reach the Mediterranean or the Balearic Islands. Instead, they will be abundant in the western half and the center: 30 liters per square meter in large areas of central and western Andalusia, 40 liters in 12 hours in the north of Extremadura and the south of Castilla y León and 60 in the Sierra de Gredos. The snow level will be above 1,200/1,400 meters, except in the northwest, where it will be 1,000 meters.

More information

Intense winds will blow along the Andalusian coast and temperatures will drop significantly in Extremadura and the west of Castilla y León and Andalusia, with a cool environment for the time in most of the country. “It will be especially cold in Extremadura and Castilla-La Mancha, where daytime values ​​could be between 10 and 15 degrees below normal,” Del Campo points out. Andalusia, the two Castillas, Extremadura, Galicia and Ceuta have notices, all yellow ―the lowest level on a scale of three―, due to rain, wind or rough seas and, in the case of Castilla y León, also due to snow.

Saturday, thermometers between 5 and 10 degrees below normal. The storm will move towards French Brittany and the atmosphere will be unstable, with rains and showers that may be accompanied by storms in much of the Peninsula and the Balearic Islands. The showers can be locally strong or persistent in the Balearic archipelago and the north of the peninsula. It also increases the probability of showers, albeit weak, in the Mediterranean area. Intense winds will blow from the west and southwest in coastal and mountain areas and the snow level will be between 1,200 and 1,600 meters. “The temperatures will begin to recover, especially in the southwest, although they will drop in the north, the east and the Balearic Islands. The thermometers will be in almost the entire country between 5 and 10 degrees below normal for the time”, advances Del Campo. Warnings for rain, wind or rough seas, all yellow, extend to Andalusia, Aragon, Asturias, the Balearic Islands, Cantabria, Castilla y León, Catalonia, Murcia, the Basque Country, La Rioja, the Valencian Community and Ceuta. In addition, Aragón, Castilla y León and La Rioja are on alert for snow.

What affects the most is what happens closest. To not miss anything, subscribe. subscribe

Sunday and Monday, the maximum temperatures will rise in a general way. They will be the days with the greatest stability because the storm is moving away to the east and another is approaching from the west. It will rain in the northern third, especially in the eastern Cantabrian Sea and the western Pyrenees, without ruling out a shower in mountainous areas in the rest of the northern half and in the center. In the rest of the Peninsula, cloudy intervals without water, although the new storm may leave its first rains on Monday afternoon in Galicia and points of the Bay of Biscay. The maximums will rise in a general way and the minimums will drop somewhat, with weak frosts in mountainous areas. “On Monday the temperatures will be practically normal for the season, with 20 degrees or more in large areas of the south, center, northeast, the Mediterranean area and the Balearic Islands. Even in Murcia it could reach 25°”, indicates Del Campo.

As of Tuesday the storm moves to the east. On Tuesday it will rain in Galicia, western Castilla y León and northern Extremadura. On Wednesday and Thursday, the rains will extend to the north and to the Mediterranean slope, where the showers can be intense.

Canary Islands. This weekend the winds will turn to the north and northwest and cloudy skies will predominate with rains and showers, especially on Saturday, of a certain intensity on the eastern slopes. The rains will be more abundant on Monday in the west of the islands. This situation will continue at the start of next week, although the rains will be weaker and scattered. Temperatures will drop on Friday, not change much over the weekend, rise on Monday, and barely change afterward.