The National Center of Meteorology expects the weather tomorrow to be partly cloudy in general and cloudy at times in some coastal, northern and eastern regions, with a chance of rain during the day, and humid at night and Tuesday morning, with the possibility of light fog forming in some inland areas, and light to moderate winds that are active at times.

Wind movement is northwesterly to northeasterly, ranging in speed from 15 to 25 km/h, reaching 35 km/h.

Waves in the Arabian Gulf are light to moderate. The first tide occurs at 15:00, the second tide occurs at 06:17, the first low tide occurs at 09:08, and the second low tide occurs at 22:48.

In the Sea of ​​Oman, waves are light to moderate and may be rough at night. The first tide occurs at 12:10, the second tide occurs at 01:27, the first low tide occurs at 18:37, and the second low tide occurs at 07:58.