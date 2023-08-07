The National Center of Meteorology expected that the weather today will be partly cloudy in general, and low clouds will appear on the eastern coast in the morning, with the chance of some cumulus clouds in the afternoon to the east and south, accompanied by rain.

He also expected the weather to be humid at night and tomorrow morning over some coastal areas, and the winds will be light to moderate in speed, sometimes strong with clouds, causing dust and dust, which may lead to a decrease in the horizontal visibility, and it will be southeast-northeast, at a speed of 15-25 km. / h, up to 45 km / h.

On the other hand, Dubai Municipality said that it had received more than 100 emergency communications as a result of the rainy weather that the emirate witnessed the day before yesterday. Reports and emergency cases focused on rainwater pools in some areas of Dubai, in addition to reports of fallen trees on some main and internal roads.

And she confirmed that she had taken precautionary measures since the beginning of the weather situation, as she put the field emergency teams on full readiness, and immediately after the rain receded, the teams began their immediate response to deal with communications and emergency cases throughout the regions of the Emirate of Dubai.

This comes within the framework of the municipality’s plan and operations to deal with the various weather conditions witnessed by the emirate throughout the year, and to manage the process of draining rainwater pools quickly and efficiently, in addition to removing waste that may pose a threat to the public safety of the emirate’s residents.

The municipality indicated that the control and control center responsible for managing and following up its operations received more than 100 emergency communications as a result of the rainstorm in Dubai, which included 69 reports about the fall and uprooting of trees, either in neighborhoods or on internal roads, in addition to 16 reports of trees falling on The main roads in the emirate were blocked as a result of the strong winds that accompanied the weather.

It also received 18 complaints requesting rainwater withdrawal service.

The municipality has also allocated additional teams to follow up on the removal of storm waste from tree branches, plants and sand on main and highway roads, in addition to dealing with rainwater pools and land drain blockages as a result of heavy rainfall.

And she called on Dubai Municipality to communicate directly with it via the number (800900) in the event of any communication or emergency situation as a result of the prevailing weather conditions that may cause a threat to public safety.

The Arabian Gulf and the Sea of ​​Oman

The National Center of Meteorology stated that the Arabian Gulf will have light waves, while the first tide will occur at 17:38 and the second at 05:29, the first tide at 10:52 and the second at 23:35, pointing out that the Sea of ​​Oman will also be light waves. While the first tide will occur at 13:33, the second at 02:58, the first tide at 20:32, and the second at 08:11.