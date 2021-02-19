The National Center of Meteorology expected that the country will prevail today partly cloudy to sometimes cloudy weather with the possibility of light rain in some coastal and eastern areas, and that it will be wet at night and Sunday morning in some interior and coastal areas, while the winds are moderate to brisk, especially at the sea, exciting To dust some exposed areas. He mentioned that the winds will be northwesterly, with speeds between 15 and 30 kilometers per hour, up to 40 kilometers per hour.

He explained that the sea waves in the Arabian Gulf will be turbulent, and the first tide will occur at 18:10, the second at 6:48, the first tide at 13:07 and the second at 23:20.

