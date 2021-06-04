The National Center of Meteorology expected the weather today to be fair and partly cloudy, with low clouds appearing on the eastern coast in the morning, and becoming hot during the day and humid at night, with the formation of fog or light fog on some coastal and inland areas.

As for the wind, it will be light to moderate speed.

The center stated that the wind movement will be southwesterly – northwesterly from 10-20 up to 30 km/hr, and the waves in the Arabian Gulf will be light.

The first tide occurs at 08:57, the second tide at 22:34, the first tide at 15:28, and the second tide at 05:12. In the Sea of ​​Oman, the waves are light. The first tide occurs at 18:28, the second at 07:49, the first tide at 12:21, and the second at 1:27.



