The weather is fair to partly cloudy today

The National Center of Meteorology expected that the weather today, Monday, will be fair to partly cloudy, with low clouds appearing in the east, and on the islands and western coasts, with the possibility of light rain in the morning with a rise in temperatures, and humid at night and Tuesday morning in some inland areas, with the possibility of fog forming or Light fog, especially to the west, and light to moderate winds, sometimes active.
