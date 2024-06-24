The National Center of Meteorology expects that the weather today will be fair to partly cloudy at times, and low clouds will appear on the eastern coast in the morning, with the possibility of some cumulus clouds forming in the east, which may be accompanied by rain. The winds will be light to moderate speed and active at times during the day.

The Center stated in its daily statement about the expected weather conditions today that the winds will be southeasterly to northeasterly (from 10 to 25 kilometers per hour and may reach 40 kilometers per hour), and the waves in the Arabian Gulf will be light, and the first tide will occur at 16:00: 26, the second high tide at 02:04, the first low tide at 09:20, and the second low tide at 19:36. In the Sea of ​​Oman, the waves will be light, with the first tide occurring at 11:51, the second tide at 22:56, the first low tide at 17:48, and the second high tide at 05:39.