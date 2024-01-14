The National Center of Meteorology expects the weather today to be generally fair and partly cloudy at times, and humid at night and tomorrow morning in some inland and coastal areas, with a chance of fog or light mist forming, and winds will be light to moderate speed.

The wind movement is southeasterly-northwesterly/10 to 20, reaching 30 km/h.

The waves in the Arabian Gulf will be light. The first tide occurs at 15:07, the second tide occurs at 05:21, the first low tide occurs at 08:54, and the second low tide occurs at 22:31.

The waves in the Sea of ​​Oman will be light. The first tide occurs at 12:14, the second tide occurs at 01:00, the first low tide occurs at 18:25, and the second low tide occurs at 07:28.