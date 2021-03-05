The National Center of Meteorology expected that the weather today will be dusty to partly cloudy at times, with a marked decrease in temperatures, and humid at night and tomorrow morning, with the possibility of light fog in some eastern interior regions.

The winds are moderate to brisk, and sometimes strong on the sea, causing dust and dust. Its movement is northwest from 20 to 30 km, reaching 50 km / h at sea.

He mentioned that the waves in the Arabian Gulf will be turbulent to very turbulent, while the first tide will occur at 19:08, the second at 06:10, and the first tide at 12:39, and the second at 23:22.

He pointed out that the Sea of ​​Oman will be medium to turbulent waves, while the first tide will occur at 16:18, the second at 02:51, the first tide at 09:23, and the second at 21:43.





