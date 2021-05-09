Abu Dhabi (WAM)

The National Center of Meteorology expected that the weather today will be generally healthy and hot during the day, and moderate winds are active at times during the day, especially to the east, causing dust that leads to a low horizontal visibility, and wind movement: northwesterly – westerly / 15 to 25 reaching 40 km / h .

The waves in the Arabian Gulf will be light .. and the first tide occurs at 12:44, the second tide at 00:43, the first tide at 18:14 and the second tide at 07:16. In the Sea of ​​Oman, the waves are light .. and the first tide occurs at 09:32, the second tide at 20:45, the first tide at 15:12, and the second tide at 03:30.