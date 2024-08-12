The National Center of Meteorology expects today’s weather to be generally clear to partly cloudy, with low clouds appearing on the east coast, and light to moderate winds that will be active at times. The center indicated that the winds will be southeasterly – northeasterly, with a speed of 10 to 25, reaching 35 km/h.

The center indicated that the Arabian Gulf will be light to medium waves at times, while the first high tide will occur at 17:41, the second high tide at 05:29, the first low tide at 10:47 and the second low tide at 00:27.

The Sea of ​​Oman will be light to medium waves, while the first high tide will occur at 13:26, the second high tide at 04:08, the first low tide at 21:07 and the second low tide at 08:00.