The National Center of Meteorology expected that the weather today will be generally clear to partly cloudy, and humid at night and tomorrow morning, with the possibility of fog or light mist formation on some coastal and inland areas, and that the winds will be light to moderate in speed, gradually activating at sea at night. He also expected the wind movement to be northeasterly – northwesterly / 15 km/h to 25 km/h up to 40 km/h, especially on the sea at night. The waves in the Arabian Gulf will be light to medium, turbulent at times to the west at night. The first tide occurs at 14:22, the second at 04:54, the first tide at 08:00, and the second at 21:54. In the Sea of ​​Oman, the waves will be light. The first tide occurs at 11:06, and the second at 00:50. And the first islands 17:52, and the second 06:55.