The National Center of Meteorology expected that the weather today will be fair to partly cloudy, and low clouds will appear on the eastern coast in the morning, with the chance of some cumulus clouds forming in the east in the afternoon, accompanied by rain, and winds are light to moderate in speed, sometimes active during the day, causing dust.

The center stated that the wind movement will be southeast-northeast at a speed of 10-25 km/h, reaching 40 km/h.

The waves in the Arabian Gulf will be light to medium at times, and the first tide will occur at 23:28.

The first islands at 17:12 and the second islands at 06:59.

In the Sea of ​​Oman, the waves will be light, and the first tide will occur at 08:47, the second tide at 19:55, the first tide at 14:38, and the second tide at 02:36.