The National Center of Meteorology expects that the weather today will be fair to partly cloudy, and dusty at times, with the chance of some cumulus clouds forming in the east and south with rain, and humid at night and tomorrow morning in some coastal areas, and the winds are light to moderate in speed, sometimes active during the day, causing dust and dust that may lead to to low horizontal vision.

The winds will be southeasterly – northwesterly, 10-25 km/h, reaching 40 km/h. As for the Arabian Gulf, it will be light to medium waves at times, while the first tide occurs at 15:37, the second tide at 02:49, the first tide at 09:03 and the second tide at 20:50.

The Sea of ​​Oman will be light waves, while the first tide occurs at 37:11 and the second at 40:23, the first tide at 05:12 and the second at 17:50.