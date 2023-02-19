The National Center of Meteorology expected that the weather today will be fair to partly cloudy, and dusty at times, becoming humid at night and tomorrow morning, with the possibility of fog or light mist formation in some internal areas, and winds moderate to brisk and sometimes strong at sea.

The winds will be northwesterly, with speeds ranging between 15 and 30 kilometers per hour, reaching 45 kilometers per hour at sea.

And the Arabian Gulf is turbulent waves. While the first tide occurs at 12:48, the second tide at 02:47, the first tide at 20:02, and the second tide at 07:28. As for the Sea of ​​Oman, the waves will be medium to turbulent at times, while the first tide occurs at 09:20 and the second tide at 22:31. The first islands at 15:51 and the second islands at 04:37.