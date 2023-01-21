The National Center of Meteorology expected that the weather today will be fair to partly cloudy, and sometimes cloudy over some eastern areas and the sea, with the possibility of light rain, and light to moderate north-easterly winds, brisk at times.

The center stated that the wind movement will be northwesterly – northeasterly, from 10 to 25, reaching 40 km / h.

The waves in the Arabian Gulf are medium to light, and the first tide occurs at 12:44, the second tide at 03:16, the first tide at 20:21, and the second tide at 07:27. In the Sea of ​​Oman, the waves will be light to medium, and may sometimes be disturbed during the day. The first tide occurs at 09:17, the second tide at 22:57, the first tide at 16:03, and the second tide at 04:54.