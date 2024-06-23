The National Center of Meteorology expects that the weather today will be fair to partly cloudy at times, and low clouds will appear on the eastern coast in the morning, which may form cumulonimbus on the mountains in the afternoon, and it will become humid at night and Monday morning in some coastal areas, and winds will be light to moderate speed and active at times during the day, and it may be Southeasterly turning to northwesterly and northeasterly (from 10 to 25 kilometers per hour), and may reach 35 kilometers per hour.

The center stated that the Arabian Gulf will have light waves, while the first tide will occur at 15:44, the second at 01:24, the first low tide at 08:40, and the second at 18:52.

He pointed out that the Sea of ​​Oman will have light to medium waves at times, while the first tide will occur at 11:13, the second at 22:08, the first low tide at 17:03, and the second at 04:56.