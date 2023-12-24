The National Center of Meteorology expects the weather tomorrow to be generally fair, partly cloudy at times, and humid at night and Tuesday morning, with a chance of mist or light mist forming over some coastal and inland areas, and winds will be light to moderate speed.

The wind movement will be southeasterly to northeasterly, with speeds ranging from 10 to 20 km/h, reaching 30 km/h.

The waves in the Arabian Gulf are light. The first tide occurs at 01:37 and the first low tide occurs at 18:45.

In the Sea of ​​Oman, the waves are light. The first tide occurs at 21:47, the second tide occurs at 08:11, the first low tide occurs at 14:38, and the second low tide occurs at 03:21.