The National Center of Meteorology expects the weather tomorrow to be generally fair and partly cloudy at times, and humid at night and Monday morning in some inland and coastal areas, with the possibility of fog or light mist forming, and winds of light to moderate speed.

The center explained, in its daily statement, that the wind movement will be southeasterly to northeasterly, with speeds ranging from 10 to 20 km/h, reaching 30 km/h.

The waves in the Arabian Gulf will be light. The first tide occurs at 14:23, the second tide occurs at 04:47, the first low tide occurs at 08:03, and the second low tide occurs at 21:57.

In the Sea of ​​Oman, the waves are light. The first tide occurs at 11:17, the second tide occurs at 00:25, the first low tide occurs at 17:44, and the second high tide occurs at 06:39.