The National Center of Meteorology expects that the weather today will be fair to partly cloudy, and low clouds will appear on the eastern coast in the morning, and some cumulus clouds may form in the east in the afternoon with a decrease in temperatures, and the weather will be humid at night, with the chance of fog or light mist forming in some areas Coastal and inland Saturday morning. The center stated that the wind movement will be southeasterly – northwest, at a speed ranging between 10 and 25 kilometers per hour and may reach 40 kilometers per hour, and the waves in the Arabian Gulf will be light to medium, and the first tide will occur at 14:40, and the second tide will be at 02:40. 00, the first carrot at 08:08, and the second carrot at 49:19.

In the Sea of ​​Oman, the waves are light to medium, and the first tide occurs at 10:35, the second tide at 22:54, the first tide at 16:49, and the second tide at 04:53.