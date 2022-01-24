The National Center of Meteorology expected the weather today to be fair in general and partly cloudy at times, and humid at night and tomorrow morning, with a chance of fog or light fog forming over some internal and coastal areas.

The winds are light to moderate in speed.

The center said that the winds will be northwesterly to northeasterly, at a speed of 10 to 20 up to 30 km / h.

The waves in the Arabian Gulf will be light, and the first tide occurs at 17:21, the second tide at 06:30, the first tide at 11:48, and the second tide at 23:20.

In the Sea of ​​Oman, the waves will be light, and the first tide occurs at 15:17, the second tide at 02:33, the first tide at 09:04, and the second tide at 20:04.



