The National Center of Meteorology expected that the weather today will be generally fair to partly cloudy, and low clouds will appear on the eastern coast in the morning, with the chance of some cumulus rain clouds forming in the afternoon over some eastern and southwestern regions, and the winds are light to moderate in speed, active to strong at times, Clouds cause dust and dirt, which leads to a decrease in the horizontal visibility.

He also expected that the winds would be southeasterly – northeastern / 10 – 25 km / h, reaching 55 km / h, and that the Arabian Gulf would have light waves, while the first tide would occur at 12:54, and the first tide at 15:17, and the islands The second at 06:06.