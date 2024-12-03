The December long weekend is about to bring a radical change in weather to Spain, according to the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet). If in recent days the atmosphere had been marked by stability and temperatures above usual, in the coming days we will have a change: a thermal drop rude, rains and some significant snowfall to certain points of the Peninsula.

According to the meteorological agency, starting this weekend we will have an intense drop in thermometersleaving a week that will generally be colder than usual for the time of year. This thermal drop will finally mean the arrival of the meteorological winter to our country and will bring snow to some parts of the country.

The season of #ski It hasn’t started yet, but everything indicates that it is getting closer. The accumulated #snow predicted today after the entry of the Arctic mass, would be important in the Pyrenees where there could be >1 m of new snow. Map viewer… pic.twitter.com/HGrwH3IuOV — Meteored | tiempo.com (@MeteoredES) December 3, 2024

A situation of instability that, as anticipated Jorge Rey thanks to the cabañuelascould also extend throughout the winter season. The young man from Burgos, known as “the meteorologist boy” After predicting the Filomena storm in 2021, he has published a new video where, before the Aemet did so, he has given his forecast for the coming months, including the days of Christmas Eve, Christmas, New Year’s Eve and part of the month of January.

Jorge Rey’s prediction for the December long weekend

As the 18-year-old has said, with the end of November the snow definitively to Spain, also coinciding with the Constitution Bridge. The meteorology fan has pointed out that, during these first days of the week, we will have rains in the Cantabrianwhich, by the end, “will even extend throughout the Iberian System, the northern Levant and the Balearic Islands.”









Rey warns that, despite everything, it will be «a quiet bridgewith enough anticyclone and fog». Even so, at the end of Saturday “a front will enter the extreme north of the peninsula, bringing notable cold from Sunday». We will then have somewhat lower maximums, which in many cases could touch 3 degrees in some parts of Spain.

The meteorologist boy has insisted that the fogs have served to anticipate “the cold ones that will act soon”but also, due to its intense and close appearances, “the arrival of a very busy january from the beginning”, which will leave a lot of water in almost the entire country, from the north to the south.

The weather in Spain on Christmas and New Year’s Eve, according to Jorge Rey

For now, what he did want to predict is that, from December 9 to 15, we will have a week marked by “the cold with instability in the north and east of the peninsula. Those of these days will be “snowfall at medium levels”although they will not have much strength yet. The situation will remain similar from the 16th to the 22nd of this month, when we will see “days of softer mercury and more fog and frost” which will alternate with days in which it is expected «cloudiness and even rain and fresh.

Regarding the week of Christmas Eve and Christmas, Jorge Rey insists that we will have a “acceptable environment”marked by mild temperatures and some instability. «With a little luck, It will almost be nothing on Christmas Day itself.», warned the teenager from Burgos.

The good news will not last long, because the great change in time will arrive from December 25: «The last days of December will see fronts entering with more widespread instability and somewhat stronger cold,” said Rey, explaining that these low temperatures could intensify, especially starting in January.

Jorge Rey warns of a busy January “with unstable days” and snow

«We will open 2025 with unstable days“, just as we expect the incision of cold northerly winds,” said the young meteorologist, who warns that we will see snow at low levels during January 6, Three Kings Dayin various northern cities “mainly.”

After a small anticyclone, in the week of the 13th the trend will change to «a Levante situationwith continental winds producing not only some rains in the north, but especially in the east. These precipitations may reach central and southern areas thanks to southerly winds, which “they will be pure winter”leaving snow in the Levant, north and center of the peninsula.

Finally, Jorge Rey has also explained that, around the week of January 20, there will be stability again: «Better temperatures, more sunbut very little really. Starting on the 23rd, we expect fronts entering the west of the peninsula, leading to the arrival of a powerful stormwith cold wind and rain,” highlighted the meteorological content creator. During these days, they will highlight «heavy snowfall in the northif everything continues as it looks.