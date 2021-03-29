One of the questions people ask themselves the most is knowing what the weather will be like for the Easter holidays. Although this year the festival will be marked by the perimeter closure of the communities from March 26 to April 9 to prevent further spread of the coronavirus.

The waiting time for the next few days is as follows:

Monday March 29

It will be marked by the presence of cloudy intervals in a large part of the Peninsula and the Balearic Islands. Likewise, there is the possibility of a weak and isolated shower in the western and southern thirds of the country. About temperatures will drop slightly in Galicia and Extremadura, while in the rest of Spain they will increase. The chance of rain is 30 percent and The temperatures will oscillate between 18 degrees of maximum and 10 of minimum.

Tuesday March 30

There will be cloudy intervals in most of the Peninsula and the Balearic Islands and there is the possibility that a shower will fall in the thirds west and south peninsular. Temperatures will remain unchanged or slightly rising, while winds from the east and southeast will blow across much of the country, except in the extreme northwest, where they will be variable loose.

Wednesday March 31

Wednesday will be marked by the arrival of a storm located in the surroundings of Madeira, which will advance towards the Peninsula and will affect the Canary Islands in the form of weak rainfall. Meanwhile, in the western third of the peninsula there will be medium and high clouds, and in the rest of Spain slightly cloudy skies or with high clouds will predominate. Mercury will continue to rise in much of the territory, although where it will be most noticeable will be in the southwest area.

Thursday April 1

This day will be generated rains and showers in the northwest of the peninsula and in more western areas of Castilla y León and Extremadura. In addition, the rainfall will extend to the east, reaching the western Cantabrian area, the northern plateau and the western half of the southern plateau and Andalusia. The Maximum temperatures will begin to drop in much of the western half of the peninsula and it will be especially noticeable in Extremadura and western Andalusia.

Friday April 2

Will continue instability in the Peninsula and the Balearic Islands, where there will be very cloudy skies except in the extreme southeast. Precipitation will fall in extensive areas of the northern half of the peninsula and they cannot be ruled out in the southern Meseta, Andalusia, Catalonia, Aragon, and the interior of the Valencian Community. The temperature will continue to drop, although in the Mediterranean area and in the Canary Islands there can be slight ascents.

Saturday April 3

The meteorological instability will move towards the Mediterranean area and the highest probability of showers will correspond to Cantabrian, Pyrenees, Catalonia and Valencian Community. The thermometers will continue to drop, and where it will be most noticeable will be in the Mediterranean area.

Sunday April 4

The unstable situation in the Peninsula and the Balearic Islands, with rainfall that will most likely affect the eastern third of the peninsula, without ruling out rainfall in the Balearic Islands and in the Cantabrian area, there could even be rainfall in the form of snow in mountainous areas of the far north.

Monday April 5

Same situation as Sunday 4, with precipitations that in the north and west of the peninsula can be intense and persistent. There will also be a drop in temperatures. In the Canary Islands, probability of showers in the western islands, while in the north of the islands of greater relief, low probability of rains.