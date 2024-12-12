The emergency services have given orange notice due to rain and storms from midnight this Thursday, December 12, until the end of the day in the Malaga regions of Axarquía and Sol and Guadalhorce. In this time zone, rainfall of up to 30 liters per square meter in one hour is expected, being more likely in the Guadalhorce area.

From 00:00 on Thursday, the yellow warnings for rain and storms on the Coast and the Strait of Cádizdue to rainfall of up to 15 liters per square meter in one hour and up to 40 in 12 hours.

Given the warnings, 112 recommends exercise extreme caution and follow some self-protection guidelines to prevent risks and ensure safety. These days, it is preferable to avoid traveling by road. If it is essential to travel, It is important to find out, before leaving, the state of the roads you are going to travel on. and, once on the way, follow the instructions of information panels and authority agents, as well as update information on the weather forecast in the media and social networks.

When driving in the rain, you should slow down and increase the safety distance. You should never cross through a flooded area or with pools of water. If you have crossed a flooded area for any reason, then test the brakes by lightly pulsing them.









If, in addition, one is surprised by a strong rise of water inside the vehicle you have to prepare to abandon it immediately when the water exceeds the wheel axle.

In the countryside and during storms, trees and isolated or solitary stones attract lightning, so they should be avoided, as should metal objects. In coastal areas and in stormy weather, you should avoid walking along promenades, breakwater areas and viewpoints, as the waves could suddenly drag us into the sea.