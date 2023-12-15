Cyclone Vanya will subside on Saturday, December 16th. About it “Evening Moscow“said Alexander Ilyin, a forecaster at the Meteo-TV forecast center.

According to the expert, the cyclone will then move to the north and northeast and begin to gradually fade. On Saturday there will be only light precipitation in Moscow and the region.

“It will be replaced by a small intermediate ridge, and already on Sunday – a North Atlantic cyclone, which has not been named,” said Ilyin.

He explained that “Vanya” came to the capital from Europe. The cyclone originated in northern Europe, then it descended to the Balkans and stocked up on the warmth and humidity of the Mediterranean there. After that, he headed to Novorossiya, rose to the Black Earth Region, and then showed himself in Moscow and the Moscow region.

The collapse of Cyclone Vanya on Moscow was reported earlier on December 15. Izvestia correspondent Daria Malakhova said that snow drifts and drifts caused accidents on the roads.

The day before, the Yandex Weather press service reported that snowfall is expected in Moscow on the weekend of December 16 and 17, and on Sunday the air temperature will rise above zero. Among large Russian cities, the warmest weather on the weekend can be expected in Krasnodar, Makhachkala and Sochi – here the air will warm up to +6…+12 degrees.