Forecaster, meteorologist, military meteorologist Alexander Ilyin predicted the driest September in Moscow in 144 years.

In a conversation with a TV channel “360” on Monday, September 25, a specialist said that no precipitation was expected in the capital until the end of the month. There will also be no rain at the beginning of October.

“Until mid-October the weather will be good, quite dry, with temperatures exceeding the climate norm by two to four degrees,” Ilyin emphasized.

According to him, it is incorrect to call the warm and dry autumn weather Indian summer, which in fact has already ended. He confirmed that this September can be considered the driest in 144 years. With a norm of 66 mm of precipitation, only 6 mm fell in Moscow, that is, about 10% of the norm.

Heavy rain is not forecast until mid-October, but then the weather may suddenly change for the worse.

Earlier that day, leading specialist at the Phobos weather center, Mikhail Leus, also said that September this year still has a chance of becoming the driest in the history of meteorological observations, the city news agency reports “Moscow”. Leading specialist of the Meteonovosti news agency Tatyana Pozdnyakova also noted that no rain is expected in the capital until the end of September.

On September 24, the head of the Meteo forecasting center, Alexander Shuvalov, said that similar Septembers are happening more and more often. He added that “if you look back, there was a fairly warm September in 2020, and in 2018, and in 2015.” According to him, warm weather will remain until the end of the month, the site reports kp.ru.

On the same day, the scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center of Russia, Roman Vilfand, told the TV channel “Star”that summer warmth in the European part of Russia gives way to autumn warmth. He added that Indian summer could begin in October if the climatic conditions are right. He explained that Indian summer is the onset of a period of warm, dry and clear weather after prolonged bad weather, the forecaster said.

He also said that at the end of October an increase in the number of “baric depressions” is expected, which brings with them cloudy and cold weather.

Also on September 24, leading specialist at the Phobos weather center, Evgeniy Tishkovets, reported that by October 1, under the influence of the Atlantic cyclone, the temperature would drop to +15 degrees, he writes. “Reedus”.

On the same day, Deputy Head of the Situation Center of Roshydromet Anatoly Tsygankov, in a conversation with RT said that this week in the capital the weather “will be pleasing.” On Tuesday, September 26, it is expected to reach +18…+20 degrees. Then night temperatures will be +8…+12 degrees, and daytime temperatures will be from +20 to +24 degrees.