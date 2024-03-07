The chief specialist of the Hydrometeorological Center of Russia, Marina Makarova, said that the weather in Moscow on March 8 will be “winter in nature.”

In a conversation with a TV channel “Star” on Thursday, March 7, the specialist noted that in the capital the weather on International Women’s Day will practically correspond to the climate norm. During the day the air temperature can rise to +2 degrees. At night there will be mostly no precipitation, frost is expected to reach -6…-8 degrees.

“But, as usual, our temperature is rising against the backdrop of, relatively speaking, worsening weather patterns – clouds, light precipitation, snow, sleet,” the forecaster noted.

Winds are also expected, but temperatures will rise by the end of the week, she said. In general, the weather will be more comfortable due to the increase in atmospheric pressure. For the beginning of March, as the expert indicated, this weather is normal for the beginning of March.

Also on March 7, weather forecaster of the Meteo-TV forecast center Alexander Ilyin, in a conversation with RT predicted clear weather in Moscow and the Moscow region in the coming days. There is a chance of light precipitation on March 8, the TV channel notes. “360”. By the end of the week, negative temperatures will return to the capital, but not so significant. On Saturday and Sunday -1…-3 degrees are expected. Thermometers across the region will drop to -6 degrees. Atmospheric pressure over the weekend will be 750–752 mm Hg. Art.

On the same day, the head of the Meteo forecasting center, Alexander Shuvalov, was on air NSN said that spring in the capital region should not be expected before March 13. According to him, “a rebound from the winter weather and an increase to spring values” is expected no earlier than March 13-14.

Also on March 7, the European Climate Change Service Copernicus said that February 2024 was the world's warmest month on record. The average air temperature in February was 13.54 degrees Celsius. This, according to forecasters, is 0.81 degrees higher than the 1991–2020 average and 0.12 higher than the temperature of February 2016, which was previously considered the warmest.