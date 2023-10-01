The weather for Muscovites for the first week of October was predicted by the chief specialist of the Met Office, Tatyana Pozdnyakova. In his Telegram– the weather forecaster promised residents of the capital the temperature would be above normal.

According to the expert, not much precipitation is expected in the city in the coming week, but it will be cloudy. The thermometers will drop to plus 15 degrees, but will remain 2-3 degrees above normal, Pozdnyakova said.

Earlier, a “yellow” level of weather danger was announced in the capital region due to strong winds.