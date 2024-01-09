There will be several relatively warm days in Moscow, but frost will return soon. Alexander Ilyin, a forecaster at the Meteo-TV forecast center, spoke about this in an interview “Evening Moscow” on Tuesday, January 9.

According to him, on January 9 the temperature in the capital will begin to rise.

“By Thursday it will be from -1 to -6 degrees. At the same time, there will be a light snowfall, with wind speeds from 12 to 17 m per second, and icy conditions will remain on the roads,” the expert said.

However, after January 11, temperatures will begin to drop again. According to Ilyin, a cold atmospheric front will come to Moscow, and on January 12 frosty weather will set in, with temperatures ranging from -13 to -18. During the day it will be a little warmer: from -11 to -16 degrees.

On January 13 it will become even cooler: at night the thermometers will drop to -22. During the day the temperature will range from -15 to -20 degrees.

After these frosty days, the atmospheric front will leave, and on January 14 the temperature will begin to rise again.

On January 10, weather forecasters from the Hydrometeorological Center predicted cloudiness, light snow, sleet and up to -8 degrees in Moscow for the next 24 hours.

On January 9, the head of the Meteo forecasting center, Alexander Shuvalov, said that this week Moscow residents will experience sharp changes in temperature and pressure, as well as light snow. So, according to him, on the night of Wednesday, January 10, the air temperature will rise to 0 degrees. However, during the day it will begin to decrease and by the evening it will drop to -13…-15.

At the same time, weather forecaster Alexander Ilyin said that in Moscow in the coming days the weather will be determined by the passage of atmospheric fronts in the west, which will bring short-term warming to the capital. According to him, up to 2-4 cm of snow will fall on Wednesday night.