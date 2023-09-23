On Saturday, September 23, Moscow may experience record warmth in 99 years. About it RIA News said the scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center of Russia Roman Vilfand.

“Will the record be broken on Saturday? Quite possibly. It was installed almost 100 years ago. On September 23, 1924, the highest temperature was 25.4 degrees,” said the weather forecaster.

Vilfand predicted an abnormally high temperature of up to 26.3 degrees in the capital on Saturday. Similar weather is expected in the city on Sunday.

Previously, Muscovites were promised warmth close to record levels.