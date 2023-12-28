Temperatures in Moscow and the Moscow region will begin to drop on December 31. Tatyana Pozdnyakova, chief specialist of the Moscow Meteorological Bureau, reported this to Izvestia on December 28.

“At the end of the year, the weather situation in the capital region will change significantly. If before this the weather is determined by Atlantic cyclones, which bring us warm and humid air, precipitation in the form of sleet and rain and a temperature of about 0 degrees, then on the 31st the situation will change dramatically during the day. On the 31st, the anticyclone will take control of the weather. During the day the air temperature will drop. If at the beginning of the day we expect the temperature to be about 0 degrees, then by the evening, by 21:00, it will drop to -7, in the region – to -10 degrees,” she said.

The first day of 2024 will be cold with some snow. The minimum temperature in the capital region will be -10…-15. The next day will be another couple of degrees colder, Pozdnyakova added.

“If at the end of the year, on December 30, the air temperature will be 5, 6 degrees above the climate norm, then on January 2 it will be 5-7 degrees below the climate norm. Such significant temperature transitions from positive to negative will occur precisely with the beginning of the new year,” the meteorologist noted.

The specialist did not rule out a further drop in temperature.

“The air temperature can drop to -20 in the region, maybe even lower. But for now we don’t predict temperatures below -20 degrees. Christmas frosts will occur, most likely, it will be from January 6 to 8 – the end of the holidays,” she said.

The day before, the head of the Hydrometeorological Center of Russia, Roman Vilfand, said that a number of regions in the Northwestern Federal District and the Far East expect an abnormally cold end to 2023, in some of them frosts will reach 47–51 degrees. For example, in the Arkhangelsk region on December 29–31, the temperature will be 7–11 degrees below normal.