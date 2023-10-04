The timing of the first frosts in the Moscow region was announced by the chief specialist of the Met Office, Tatyana Pozdnyakova. In his TelegramOn the channel, the weather forecaster said that sub-zero temperatures in the Moscow region will begin on October 7.

The specialist said that in the morning hours from October 7 to 9 in the Moscow region, temperatures down to minus 2-3 degrees are expected. Light frosts are also possible in the MKAD area. However, in the capital, according to forecasts, on these dates it will be no lower than plus 1-4 degrees Celsius.

Earlier it became known that the heating season had begun in Moscow.