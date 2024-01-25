The thaw in Moscow will end on Friday, January 26. Leading specialist at the Phobos weather center, Mikhail Leus, announced this on January 25.

“I wouldn’t say that we are in for an extraordinary or severe cold snap, but the fact that we will go from the thaw to the zone of negative temperatures starting tomorrow is yes. And on Sunday the temperature will approximately correspond to the climate norm,” he said. TASS.

Leus also reported in his Telegram that on January 25, the capital will be on the eastern periphery of the cyclone. The weather in the city will continue to be cloudy, there will be snow, turning into sleet in some places, and freezing precipitation is possible in some areas. There will be icy conditions on the roads and sidewalks.

Earlier that day, the Hydrometeorological Center reported that the air temperature in Moscow during the day will vary in the range of –1…+1 degrees. At night, the thermometer will drop to -5. In the Moscow region they predict from –4 to +1 degrees, with temperatures dropping to –8 at night.

On January 22, the head of the Meteo forecasting center, Alexander Shuvalov, said that for most of this week the air temperature in Moscow will be above the climate norm.