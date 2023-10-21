The coldest night in Moscow since the beginning of this fall was announced in his Telegram channel by the leading specialist of the Phobos weather center, Mikhail Leus. This, he said, could be the night of Sunday, October 22.

“On Saturday, October 21, the weather in the capital will be formed by the southern periphery of the cold Scandinavian anticyclone. In such a situation, there will be quite a lot of stratus clouds in the sky over the region, while temperatures are expected to be about one degree below the climate norm for that day,” the forecaster said.

Daytime air temperature in Moscow will be 3-5 degrees Celsius. Northeast wind will blow at a speed of 2-7 meters per second. Atmospheric pressure will increase and will be 752 millimeters of mercury, which is about normal.

“Sunday night may become the coldest since the beginning of autumn, and during the day precipitation will begin, turning into rain,” Leus added.

Earlier, Alexander Ilyin, a forecaster at the Meteo-TV forecast center, warned about a sharp drop in temperature in Moscow on October 21-22.