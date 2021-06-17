The National Center of Meteorology expected the weather tomorrow to be generally clear and dusty at times and partly cloudy in the east in the afternoon, and humid at night and on Saturday morning with a chance of fog or light fog forming over some coastal and inland areas. Low horizontal visibility.

The winds are northwesterly to northeasterly 15-25, reaching 40 km/hr.

And the Arabian Gulf will be turbulent – medium waves.. while the first tide will occur at 20:04 and the second tide will occur at 06:13.. while the first tide will occur at 12:44 and the second tide will occur at 00:43.

As for the Sea of ​​Oman, it will be light – medium waves. The first tide will occur at 15:29, the second at 04:03. The first tide will occur at 08:32, and the second tide will occur at 22:22.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

