Yesterday, the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center announced the postponement of the return of astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi from the International Space Station, due to weather conditions.

And according to what was confirmed by NASA and SpaceX, the likely date for the “Dragon” spacecraft to separate from the station will not be before the third day of September (tomorrow), provided that the descent to Earth will be on the next day (4 September), according to weather conditions. .

During a six-month mission, Sultan Al Neyadi participated in more than 200 scientific experiments in cooperation with international space agencies and Emirati universities.

The experiments varied between different fields, such as plant cultivation, human sciences, space exploration techniques, fluid behavior, materials science, crystal production, and other distinguished scientific experiments that will benefit the global scientific community, researchers, and students in the UAE and around the world.

Sultan’s mission also included a societal aspect, which was crystallized in the “Meeting from Space” series, which attracted more than 10,000 students and space lovers from all over the Emirates.

The series varied between visual and wireless communications.

Among the most prominent experiments in which Al Neyadi participated was a scientific experiment aimed at studying the sleep patterns of astronauts in a microgravity environment, while he was on board the International Space Station. The experiment was conducted in cooperation with the European Space Agency, the National Center for Space Studies in France, and the University Hospital Center in France. Toulouse. The experiment, called “Dreams”, uses the DRY EEG system, during which the astronaut wore a head-mounted device to capture a set of sleep-related data, such as sleep cycle periods, heart rate changes during sleep, and other vital functions.

It is noteworthy that the UAE Astronaut Programme, which is managed by the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center, is one of the projects funded by the Information and Communications Technology Fund of the Communications and Digital Government Authority, which aims to support research and development in the information and communication technology sector.