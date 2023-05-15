Monday, May 15, 2023, 12:30 p.m.



The Region of Murcia will experience a change in weather this weekend. After several days recording temperatures close to 30º maximum, and without the possibility of precipitation, the Community will suffer a decline in thermometers, registering around 25º maximum and 13º minimum, and with a possibility of rainfall of up to 75 %. The gusts of wind will be mild and will top out at 15km/h.

Although Thursday is the day indicated by the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) to go outside accompanied by an umbrella, on Wednesday the sky will be cloudy and with a small probability of rain, between 5% and 20%. The temperatures this day will be between 13º minimum and 24º maximum.

On Thursday, May 18, a water festival is expected to begin in the Region of Murcia that will not stop throughout the weekend. For this day, rainfall of up to 75% is expected with thermometers that will oscillate between 14º and 24º.

The drops will also fall hard on Friday, May 19. The Aemet places the probability of precipitation at 75% and the temperatures continue along the same lines, with a minimum of 12º and a maximum of 25º. The thermal marker will not change on Saturday, but the water will precipitate with less intensity.

Finally, Saturday will continue with the tonic of the rest of the week. The Aemet marks a 70% chance of rain and the temperature will increase one degree maximum compared to Friday and Saturday. The minimum will remain the same.