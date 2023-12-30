For the New Year's Eve weekend and for Monday, January 1, stable weather will prevail, as has been the case throughout Christmas, in most of Spain. According to Rubén del Campo, spokesperson for the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet), the rains “will be limited to the extreme north of the peninsula and to points in the western half, especially Galicia.” Temperatures will rise, “losing ground both in night frosts and inland fog banks.”

This Saturday the 30th “there will be low clouds, fog banks at dawn and, in the morning, also in areas of the west and center of the Peninsula, but the skies will clear up.” In the rest of the country, sunny. “A front will touch the west of Galicia and leave some rain, but little else,” Del Campo qualifies. Temperatures will not undergo major changes: night frosts will continue around the Pyrenees, the center and eastern interior of the peninsula, and temperatures will reach 18° to 20° on the shores of the Mediterranean.

For Sunday the 31st, it is most likely that “stable weather will prevail in most of Spain”, although a front “will leave rain in Galicia, Cantabrian communities and northwest of Castilla y León.” It is not ruled out that morning fog banks will form again and temperatures “will drop in large areas of the country, although they will rise in the Ebro basin and in the Mediterranean regions.” There will be weak frosts in inland areas – Teruel could drop to -2° -, but in Murcia, Málaga, Castellón, Valencia and Barcelona the thermometers will reach 18 or 20 degrees at midday.

The early morning “will be cold, but within the range of temperatures expected for this time of year.” There will be frosts in the Pyrenees and weak frosts in general in areas of the northern plateau and part of the central area. “León and Teruel will drop to -1°, Seville and Córdoba will remain with a minimum of between 5° and 7°, Madrid, Badajoz, Bilbao and Alicante will drop to 6° or 8° and Barcelona, ​​Cádiz, Coruña and Málaga will not. they will drop by 10° or 12°,” details the Aemet spokesperson.

For January 1, there is uncertainty regarding rainfall scenarios. “The most likely scenario is that a front will reach the Peninsula and leave rainfall, especially in Galicia and in nearby areas of Asturias and Castilla y León,” says the expert, who does not rule out that “the front will end up entering.” more and it rains in other areas, especially in the west and center of the territory.” Daytime temperatures “will not experience major changes”: they will exceed 15° in areas of the southern half of the peninsula and on the shores of the Cantabrian Sea, and they will be around 20° in the Mediterranean.

For the following days, the uncertainty is greater. “The most likely thing is that Atlantic fronts will arrive, which would leave rain, especially in Galicia, Cantabrian communities, Castilla y León and in points of the central area and Extremadura, with more stable weather on the Mediterranean side and the Balearic Islands,” he said. From the Field. Temperatures “in general will rise, so that the frosts will be much less extensive and at midday they could be around 18° to 20° in the Cantabrian Sea and more than 20° on the shores of the Mediterranean.”

What affects the most is what happens closest. So you don't miss anything, subscribe. Subscribe

In the Canary Islands, “completely stable weather”. The skies will be clear, although the presence of haze in the eastern islands is not ruled out. Temperatures will rise slightly. At night, in coastal areas it will not drop below 16° to 18° and at midday it will be around 25°.