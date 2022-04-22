Murcia is in the middle of the Spring Festival and the rain continues without wanting to miss them. After the Bando de la Huerta and more than half of the festive week most anticipated by the citizens of the capital of the Region, the Burial of the Sardine is approaching this Saturday, and the showers threaten to at least make an act of presence early in the day.

The State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) anticipates that this Saturday, April 23, penultimate day of the Murcia Spring Festival, the skies will dawn closed, with intense cloudiness, and even that they will discharge some showers in the morning. Specifically, there is a 75% chance that there will be showers during the first hours of the day in the capital of the Community.

But calm. As the hours of the day go by, the clouds will dissipate and the sun will win its place. From midday, the Aemet rain forecast falls to 30%, so it is very unlikely that the Burial of the Sardine parade and the party of thousands of Murcia will be washed away.

Temperatures will not vary much this day compared to the previous days of this week. The minimum will not rise above 11ºC in the capital on Saturday, while it will not be excessively hot either, since the thermometers will not rise above 22 degrees throughout the day. So, although in the morning when looking out the window the clouds try to play with some illusion, they may not succeed, because the weather will accompany the penultimate day -and one of the best- of the Murcia Spring Festival.

shy rain



On Saturday it will dawn in a similar way in other areas of the Region of Murcia such as Cartagena and Lorca. The rain is less likely to be noticed in the port city, where the forecast does not exceed 50% and will decrease as the day goes by, in which the thermometers will oscillate around 15ºC. In the City of the Sun, it is more likely that Saturday will start out washed out. The Aemet forecasts an 85% chance of precipitation, but only during the very first hours of the day (until 8:00 a.m.). Afterwards, the sky will take a break and it will be accompanied by a pleasant temperature, around 17ºC. In the Northwest region and the Altiplano, the weather situation will not vary much and on Saturday it will be very similar to that in the rest of the Region.