There is one week left until the start of Christmas, but the spokesman for the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet), Rubén del Campo, has already given the first brushstrokes this Friday of what the weather will be like at the holidays. A wet Christmas Eve and Christmas are expected in a large part of the Peninsula due to the arrival of new Atlantic storms, which will advance from west to east, and that the environment will be mild for the time of year. For the second week of the festivities, New Year’s Eve, there is a lot of uncertainty, but today the forecast indicates that it could be rainy in most of the Peninsula, except for the extreme north and that it is also “somewhat warmer than expected”. normal”, like the first two in January.

To begin with, this weekend in which the movement on the road is already beginning in the face of the festivities, less frequent rainfall is expected, “although they will not disappear completely” and minimum temperatures to drop, advances Del Campo, who warns of Possible fog banks that can hinder traffic. Thus, this Friday rains are expected in the southwest of the peninsula and in the extreme north, with possible intense showers in the south of Andalusia, which cannot be ruled out in parts of Catalonia.

On Saturday it could rain in the area of ​​the Strait, other points inland in the southern half, in Galicia and in Catalonia, while Sunday will be a less rainy day, with rainfall only in the extreme west of Galicia, where a new front. As the front enters the Peninsula, the rains will spread on Monday and Tuesday from that community to Cantabrian communities, Castilla y León, Extremadura and western Andalusia. In the Canary Islands, a “quiet” weekend is expected, although the rains could reach the archipelago as of Tuesday, especially the westernmost islands.

Although it cannot be ruled out that on Wednesday and Thursday ―the day school holidays begin in many communities and the children of San Ildefonso will sing El Gordo―, it will rain in large areas of the Peninsula, except in the Mediterranean area, the most It is probable that the rainfall is limited to Galicia and the Cantabrian communities. And there is still uncertainty in the forecast, warns Del Campo, but it is likely that next weekend, Christmas Eve and Christmas, new Atlantic storms will approach Spain. These storms will give rise to rainfall that will advance from west to east, beginning on Friday in Galicia and nearby areas, to reach the rest of the western half of the peninsula and the central area on Saturday and Sunday. In principle, the snow would be limited to mountain areas on the holiday weekend.

The forecast for New Year’s Eve and Kings

In the second part of the festivities, the week of December 26 to January 2, the forecast indicates that it could be rainy in most of the country, except in the extreme north, with more abundant rainfall in the southwest of the peninsula, as that these last days Looking further away, “it is not at all clear” what will happen to the rains during the first two weeks of 2023. “There is no clear trend,” admits the Aemet spokesman.

As for temperatures, this Friday begins a drop in the minimum due mainly to the presence of clearer skies. This descent will continue on Saturday, when there will be nocturnal frosts in mountain areas and moors in the center and in parts of the interior of the northern half. As of Sunday, a progressive ascent will begin until Tuesday: the frosts will gradually disappear and the atmosphere will be generally mild for the season. It is possible that there will be a temperature drop on Wednesday, “although in general terms it seems that the week will be somewhat warmer than normal” as a whole, a trend that will continue for the last week of the year and the first two weeks of January . At the moment, it is too early to point out specific values ​​for Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve.

Another protagonist of the weather in the coming days will be the fog banks and low clouds, very typical of the anticyclonic days of these dates, but which make traffic difficult and cause accidents. “The prevailing humidity after the rains of recent days, added to the night cooling that will occur when the skies are clearer and the wind blows lightly or is calm, will lead to the formation of fog banks in large areas of the territory,” he explains. Aemet’s spokesman. This Saturday, they will form in the interior of the northern half, “with a tendency to dissipate, although in some areas they could be persistent.” In these cases, the environment will be cold throughout the day. On Sunday, the mists will not be as frequent as on Saturday in Castilla y León due to the arrival of southerly winds, which will dissipate them, but they will be in large regions of the south and east of the Peninsula. In the east, they could be repeated on Monday.