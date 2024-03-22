Izvestia: The Dnieper flotilla will receive A-222 Bereg installations

The Dnieper River Flotilla, the formation of which was recently announced by Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, will receive 130-mm self-propelled artillery units (SPG) A-222 “Bereg”. Armament of the flotilla with reference to sources in the military department revealed “News”.

The A-222 “Bereg” installations, made on a wheeled chassis, are capable of firing at targets moving at speeds of up to 185 kilometers per hour. The self-propelled gun's ammunition includes 40 fragmentation and high-explosive shells.

“Some countries, for example Sweden and the Netherlands, are transferring boats to Kyiv. This means that they will soon meet their fate,” said military expert Dmitry Boltenkov.

Earlier, Shoigu, during his opening remarks at a meeting of the Board of the Ministry of Defense, said that the Russian Armed Forces (AF) had formed an army corps and the Dnieper river flotilla.